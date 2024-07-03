Householder Karen Rogers asked Monmouthshire County Council to confirm she could build a garden room extension in its place without having to make an application for full planning permission.

The single storey building at her home in Millfield Park, Undy will be 3.7 metres high at its ridge and will have a lean-to roof.

The council confirmed it could be built under permitted development rights having considered whether it would remain in scale with the existing home and that no more than half of the area of land around the “original house” can be covered by additions or other buildings.