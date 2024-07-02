Poppy Davies was at home alone in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, with her mother when Leisha, 35, collapsed onto the bathroom floor and went into septic shock.

Her daughter stayed with her overnight, then, wearing her princess dress and wellies, walked to the nearby primary school and told teachers: "Mummy's on the floor and I can't wake her up."

Leisha believes Poppy saved her life (pictured with her husband and Poppy's dad Ryan) (Image: Leisha Davies) Poppy's actions saved Leisha's life as the emergency services were called and Leisha was immediately taken to The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, where she was put on an ECMO machine and placed in an induced coma, before having to learn to walk and talk all over again.

Now, the amazing story continues as Poppy has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for her bravery and heroic actions.

Poppy has drawn praise from many different people, including staff at the hospital and school, for her heroic actions (Image: Leisha Davies) Staff at the school and hospital alike had raved about Poppy, according to her mother, and even gave her a superhero cape and mask, so impressed were they about what she had managed to do in what was a very scary situation.

Mrs Davies said: "Throughout the journey people have heard about Poppy’s story within and outside of the hospital who were in awe of what bravery she showed.

"The Pride of Britain Awards have always been something a lot of people have spoken about and the nominations started to go in at the end of February, and it’s just grown from there."

While the family don't know exactly who or how many people have already nominated Poppy, her story has clearly resonated with many people, including one woman who got in touch and sent Poppy lots of balloons to thank her.

Staff at Poppy's uncle James Marshall's work have set up a GoFundMe page to support the family, and are among those who have been "amazed at what she's done".

Leisha believes Poppy deserves all the recognition (Image: Leisha Davies) Mrs Davies says Poppy acted completely "on her impulse and own instinct something was wrong", and believes it is important young children are taught to seek help in an emergency.

She added: "Poppy was never taught what to do in an emergency due to none of her family having illnesses or conditions that needed that 'what if' thought.

"I think Poppy’s story has touched so many people because of her young age and possibly having children or grandchildren around that age.

"She has always been a very caring and thoughtful little girl and deserves all the recognition that can be given."

