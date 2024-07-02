The election will see the British public cast their vote for what party should lead the next government for the next five years and who will be the Prime Minister.

On the day of the election, polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm, however, unlike previous general elections this will be the first where voters are required to bring a photo ID.

The change began in May 2023 and was to help battle electoral fraud at polling stations, according to ministers.

If you do not have a voter ID, you will not be able to vote in the general election on July 4.

Is a provisional licence valid voter ID for UK elections?





There are many forms of voter ID that are expected, however, some are concerned that a provisional license might not be accepted.

But the electoral commission shares that they are accepted, sharing: "Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)."

What forms of Voter ID are accepted?

You’ll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)

a driving licence issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

a UK passport

a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

a Blue Badge

a biometric residence permit (BRP)

a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

a Voter Authority Certificate

an Anonymous Elector’s Document

You can also use one of the following travel passes as a photo ID when you vote:

an older person’s bus pass

a disabled person’s bus pass

an Oyster 60+ card

a Freedom Pass

a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)

a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

a Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass

You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

Who is eligible to vote in UK parliament elections?





UK parliament elections

Across the whole of the UK, to vote in an election for the UK Parliament someone must:

be registered to vote in the constituency

be of voting age – 18 years old on polling day

be either a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland

Additionally, they must not be subject to any ‘legal incapacity’ to vote – prisoners serving a sentence for a conviction cannot vote in UK parliamentary elections and neither can peers in the House of Lords.

The eligibility of Irish and Commonwealth citizens to vote in UK elections comes from the historic links between the UK and Ireland and between the UK and countries of the former British Empire.