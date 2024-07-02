The new 50p coins also pays tribute to the ParalympicsGB athletes who will be heading to Paris this year as well for the Paralympic Games.

The collectable coins feature an Olympic and Paralympic athlete side by side against a backdrop of the Union Flag.

In a nod to Paris, a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower can be seen at the base of the coin.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes will be receiving their own coin in their kit bags, the Mint said.

"Makes me feel special" - athletes honoured by new Royal Mint coins

To celebrate the release, the Mint invited Team GB athletes Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Ruby Evans, and Will Bayley and Funmi Oduwaiye from ParalympicsGB, to strike some of the first coins.

Team GB diver Spendolini-Sirieix said: “It is an honour in itself to be going to the Olympics, but to also have a coin coming with us is incredible.

“Seeing the process makes it even more special, knowing the work that goes into it and seeing it in real life is amazing.”

Team GB and ParalympicGB athletes including Ruby Evans (pictured) were on hand to strike some of the first new 50p coins.

While Table tennis star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bayley added: “I’m a proud Paralympic athlete, so to have us as a team represented on a coin makes me feel special.

“It was a real privilege to be able to strike my very own coin and will be something that I remember for many years to come.”

Director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, Rebecca Morgan, said she hoped the new coins would serve as a "good luck token" for the athletes at the upcoming games.

Morgan said: "The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the pinnacle of sporting events, highlighting the incredible talent of athletes across the world.

“We hope the coin serves as a special good luck token and – everyone at the Royal Mint will be cheering on our Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes.”

How to get new Team GB/ParalympicsGB 50p coin

The collectable 50p coin celebrating Team GB and ParalympicsGB is available to purchase now from the Royal Mint’s website.

Colour editions are also available to purchase.

Prices for the new 50p coins start at £12.