Utilities company, Wales & West Utilities, has announced that works to upgrade a part of the gas network in the Chapel Road and Linden Avenue area of Abergavenny, will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Justin Hinder, who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work from Wales & West Utilities, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

Residents on Chapel Road and Linden Avenue may be affected. (Image: Google Maps)

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Abergavenny."

The company will be replacing the gas pipes on Chapel Road and Linden Avenue, and it has been agreed with Monmouthshire County Council that phased road closures will be in place as the works progress.

Mr Hinder of Wales & West Utilities added: "Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, said a Wales & West Utilities spokesperson. (Image: Canva)

"The company has said the work is "essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come."

According to a Wales & West Utilities spokesperson, around 93 properties will need to be connected to the new gas network.

Workers will need to visit these homes to turn off their gas supply while the connection work goes ahead.

Andrew Coleman, Wales & West Utilities programme controller, said: "“All residents of the affected properties will have received a letter from us explaining these works and what we will need to do, and our customer support officer will have carried out a door knock to further explain.

"When works begin we will also have a team onsite to assist and our Customer Service Team is also ready to take any calls with any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.

“We know working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to keep the gas flowing and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future."

Monmouthshire County Council were contacted for road closure information relating to these works.

The works are estimated to finish in October 2024.