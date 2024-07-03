The father, colleague, and much-loved member of the community recently died of a sudden heart attack at 39-years-old.

He had worked at AP Waters for the past 13 years and installed accessibility adaptations for Torfaen council.

Owners of AP Waters, Adrian Waters and Sarah Waters said: “He was such a massive part of our family.

“Andrew, or Gordan as we knew him, was one of life’s special people and I struggle to put into words the void he has left at AP waters.

“He could turn his hand to anything, no job was a challenge, he could design systems and solve problems with his clever innovative skills.

“He was so talented and so unaware and modest about the outstanding skill and knowledge he had. But not only that, he was loved by everyone in the AP Waters family.

“He was always so kind, funny, caring, and honest. He leaves a gap in our company that no one can ever fill. His legacy will never be forgotten, and he will always hold a massive place in everyone’s hearts.”

Sarah Waters said: “We felt it was very important to have a legacy for him that did some good. We decided to buy the defibrillator.”

“On the Monday after his death, it was completely silent, and the yard normally has a lot of hustle and bustle - it is a massive loss to the company,” added Adrian Waters.

Andrew's family cutting the ribbon off the new defibrillator (Image: Newsquest)

His family were invited to cut the ribbon at its location just outside where he used to work.

His father Ian said: “It is hard to believe that he is gone. We have all got memories to look back on. My favourite was when he was stuck in the lift. He was just brilliant. He was a fantastic son.”

His wife and mother of their two children, Kylie Watkins, paid tribute to her husband Andrew.

“My Andrew is a devoted husband and loving father to our two children. He is a proud family orientated kind-hearted man. Who always expressed what we meant to him. He was dedicated to all the things he loved - his family, his job, and his football coaching.

“He loved days out and family holidays, he loved cooking for all the family on special occasions and on the BBQ. He loved theme parks and taking our daughter on all the big rides.

“He loved playing all sports with our son. Wherever we ventured we always had football and tennis bats with us. Andrew was proud our son loved all sport following in his dad’s footsteps.

“He is a very affectionate and loving father who would do absolutely anything for our dear children. He always expressed how immensely proud he was as a father and a husband.

“He loved his job as a plumber he was dedicated committed and always completed his work with pride, he is known as the best.

“From a young age he loved playing sport in which our son followed suit, when our son started his football career playing for under 6s Andrew became his football coach.

“They started at Henllys rangers after playing there for two years, went on to Croesyceiliog AFC for five years where Andrew always expressed, he had his best five years of coaching.

“We had great times on football tours Andrew organised for all and summers where he would happily spend 12-hour days all weekend working on the BBQ at numerous football events.

“Andrew coached at all clubs. He was a very committed and dedicated football coach who inspired many youngsters. He will be sorely missed by so many people he touched.

“There will be a memorial bench placed over Croesy field to honour Andrew’s favourite coaching days and for us as a family to sit and fondly remember all the great memories we have, and we will hold on to forever and always.

“We can’t put into words the void he has left behind the emptiness we feel our hearts are shattered and will never be repaired,” said Kylie Watkins.