Officers from Gwent Police were called out to a medical emergency at a property in Hillview Crescent, Newport, just after 4am on Tuesday, July 2.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were in attendance alongside the police, and a one-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where it was later confirmed she had passed away.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

A statement issued to the Argus said: "We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Hillview Crescent, Newport at around 4.10am on Tuesday 2 July.

"Officers and paramedics attended, and a one-year-old girl was taken to hospital where it was confirmed that the baby had sadly died.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"Officers continue to support the family at this time."