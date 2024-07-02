A CALL-OUT to a property in Gwent ended in tragedy in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers from Gwent Police were called out to a medical emergency at a property in Hillview Crescent, Newport, just after 4am on Tuesday, July 2.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were in attendance alongside the police, and a one-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where it was later confirmed she had passed away.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
A statement issued to the Argus said: "We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Hillview Crescent, Newport at around 4.10am on Tuesday 2 July.
"Officers and paramedics attended, and a one-year-old girl was taken to hospital where it was confirmed that the baby had sadly died.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"Officers continue to support the family at this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here