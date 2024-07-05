Cwrt Rawlin Primary School, located on Cae Meillion in Caerphilly, received a visit from the Estyn team on April 22, 2024. The Estyn team praised the headteacher, staff, and governors for creating a 'highly-inclusive' ethos which enables pupils to thrive in their work and develop into "kind, considerate and mature individuals."

In a monthly school newsletter, headteacher Mrs Tara Lloyd, said: "We are pleased with the outcome and the agreed recommendations for improvement.

"We would like to thank the school community for their support during that week."

In the Estyn report, the pupils' behaviours and their attitudes to learning were commended.

The Estyn team wrote: "Nearly all pupils are polite and well-mannered, and their interaction with each other and all adults is exemplary.

"They greet visitors with a warm smile and a friendly greeting, which makes visitors immediately feel a part of the wider school community."

Dedicated and skilled staff

The report highlights the supportive and collaborative nature of the staff at Cwrt Rawlin Primary School, adding that the school benefits from a "strong team of dedicated, skilled teachers and teaching assistants who work diligently to help the pupils in their care."

Staff consideration towards helping pupils to "to achieve exceptional reading and oracy skills" were praised as pupils generally wrote to a good standard and applied the skills they had learnt in other aspects of learning.

However, the report found that pupils might have sound mathematical skills, regular application of these skills in other areas of learning was an area of improvement, along with developing Welsh language skills.

Consideration was given by staff to deliver effective support to pupils with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) - a term used to describe pupils on the SEN / ALN register of the school.

The leadership within the school was described as being "highly effective". Headteacher, Tara Lloyd, was said to "provide compassionate leadership" which helps staff, children and their families to succeed.

Recommendations for improving

The team at Estyn offered two recommendations to the school.

These were to improve pupils' Welsh speaking skills and also to make sure teachers across the school give children regular opportunities to develop their independent learning skills.

Cwrt Rawlin Primary School, in Caerphilly, has 365 pupils on roll, with 4.6 per cent of pupils eligible for free school meals over a three-year average, and where 8.4 per cent of pupils have been identified as having additional learning needs.

Full details of the Estyn inspection report can be found via the Estyn website here.