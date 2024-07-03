AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place on several roads in Monmouthshire.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Pentre Road, off Brecon Road.

The closure is to carry out a mains repair.

A signed diversion is in place and it is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) July 4.

Emergency road closure in placeEmergency road closure in place (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above route in order to carry out a mains repair.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 04/07/2024.  A signed diversion is in place, as attached."

 