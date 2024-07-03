Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Pentre Road, off Brecon Road.

The closure is to carry out a mains repair.

A signed diversion is in place and it is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) July 4.

Emergency road closure in place (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above route in order to carry out a mains repair.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 04/07/2024. A signed diversion is in place, as attached."