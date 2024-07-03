AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place on several roads in Monmouthshire.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Pentre Road, off Brecon Road.
The closure is to carry out a mains repair.
A signed diversion is in place and it is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) July 4.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above route in order to carry out a mains repair.
"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 04/07/2024. A signed diversion is in place, as attached."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here