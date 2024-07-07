People from different faiths, religions and beliefs came together on Tuesday, June 18, to celebrate South Asian culture in Monmouthshire, organised by Gwent Police.

Lesley Wood, community cohesion officer at Gwent Police, said: "The ladies had a positive impression of policing in Monmouth, which I’m sure they will pass on to their family and friends."

PCSO Nisham Haneefa (right) with members of a culturally diverse wellbeing group, in Monmouth. (Image: Gwent Police)

The event coincided with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Refugee Week, a celebration that brings people from all backgrounds together.

Station enquiry officer, Helen Watkins, welcomed the ladies, who are part of a culturally diverse wellbeing group, to Monmouth.

Members of a culturally diverse wellbeing group, who attended the event. (Image: Gwent Police)

Eye-catching clothing and eclectic food lit up the event at Monmouth Police Station, to help raise awareness of the diverse communities that live in Gwent.

Mrs Watkins gave a fascinating history of policing in Monmouth, together with a compelling history of the town.

PC Sam Hall (left) and PCSO Nisham Haneefa (right) wore cultural attire for the celebration in Monmouth. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police said police constable, Sam Hall, and police community support officer, Nisham Haneefa, were a hit with the guests. PCSO Haneefa wore his own cultural clothing, and the pair led the group on a tour of Monmouth town.