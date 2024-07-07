AN event highlighting South Asian culture through fashion and food took place in Monmouthshire, facilitated by police force.
People from different faiths, religions and beliefs came together on Tuesday, June 18, to celebrate South Asian culture in Monmouthshire, organised by Gwent Police.
Lesley Wood, community cohesion officer at Gwent Police, said: "The ladies had a positive impression of policing in Monmouth, which I’m sure they will pass on to their family and friends."
The event coincided with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Refugee Week, a celebration that brings people from all backgrounds together.
Station enquiry officer, Helen Watkins, welcomed the ladies, who are part of a culturally diverse wellbeing group, to Monmouth.
Eye-catching clothing and eclectic food lit up the event at Monmouth Police Station, to help raise awareness of the diverse communities that live in Gwent.
Mrs Watkins gave a fascinating history of policing in Monmouth, together with a compelling history of the town.
Gwent Police said police constable, Sam Hall, and police community support officer, Nisham Haneefa, were a hit with the guests. PCSO Haneefa wore his own cultural clothing, and the pair led the group on a tour of Monmouth town.
