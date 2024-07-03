A senior councillor reiterated the policy after a complaint that “many” residents are “struggling” to properly dispose of their green waste since collections switched from fortnightly to three-weekly rounds in 2023.

This is the first full year the more infrequent collection rounds affect the whole city.

The council introduced the measure, along with three-weekly collections of non-recyclable waste, in a bid to cut costs – and has reportedly helped the local authority save £120,000 annually.

Conservative councillor David Fouweather, in a written question to the council, said there are “many houses with large front and back gardens in the Allt-yr-yn Ward” he represents.

“Is there any possibility that garden waste collection could be returned to fortnightly?” he asked.

“The garden waste is only collected between the end of March and the end of October so it’s only a seven-month period.”

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change, challenged Cllr Fouweather’s timeline for collections, and said the local authority picks up green waste for nine months a year.

“The change to three weekly collections was agreed as part of a budget proposal that has delivered a saving of over £120K per year,” she added.

While Cllr Forsey did not accept the call for a return to fortnightly collections, she did offer some further advice to residents who may be struggling with the current system.

“There are many houses in Newport with small gardens, but for residents with larger gardens that produce high quantities of garden waste they are able to request additional orange lidded bins, take their waste to the Household Waste Recycling Centre [or] use the special collection service,” Cllr Forsey said.

More information about applying for extra bins or recycling containers is available on the Newport City Council website at https://www.newport.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/collections/excess-waste