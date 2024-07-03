The accolade comes courtesy of independent website homecare.co.uk, often referred to as the 'TripAdvisor for home care.'

The site annually names the top 20 home care providers in the region, judging by scores given by both clients and their relatives who review their experiences.

Home Instead, with its branches in Swansea, Newport and Cardiff, appeared three times on the list, more than any other home care company.

Each company in the top 20 enables older people to continue living at home when they start requiring assistance.

Thanks to the care professionals working across the region, elderly citizens are able to receive the care they need in their homes.

Lisa Rosser, care manager of Home Instead Swansea, said: "Receiving the Top 20 Home Care Provider award is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication, compassion, and excellence of our team."

This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care and support to our clients, ensuring their wellbeing and comfort in the familiar surroundings of their own homes."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: "People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers, which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes, have become integral to health and social care in Britain.

"Our reviews and awards are a vital source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a crucial insight into the standard of care given by providers."

The full top 20 list can be viewed at www.homecare.co.uk/awards