Train operator, Great Western Railway, launched the Long Weekender train ticket in February 2024 to give complete flexibility to those who want a weekend getaway, while providing a cheaper return journey on a Monday. However, it was limited to certain routes. Now, the use of the ticket has been extended with more routes available including towards London.

GWR sales & marketing director, Amanda Burns, said: “Changing customer patterns have provided a clear opportunity for us to expand our leisure offers, particularly with less people travelling on Mondays.

Ms Burns, GWR sales & marketing director, said customer patterns have changed, leading to changes in leisure offers provided by the operator. (Image: File)

“This ticket offers great savings if you’re heading for rest in the West or a show in London; staying at a hotel or B&B; or visiting friends and family.

"And if you need to catch up on those work emails on the way home on Monday, you can do so from the comfort of the train.”

The train operator said Sundays have become especially busy for train services, with more people than ever choosing to travel on the weekend.

Changes in work patterns have also seen commuter journeys fall when compared with pre-pandemic levels – leaving many Monday trains less popular.

With more than 5,500 different route combinations, including towards London for the first time, the ticket allows customers to depart at any time on Friday or Saturday, including during the peak times, and return at any time on Monday, offering more than 50% off the cost of a peak 'Anytime' return ticket.

The Long Weekender ticket can be booked on www.GWR.com.