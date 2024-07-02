Missing person Rafal Klej, 39, was last seen on Somerton Road in Newport at around 11am on Sunday, June 30.

Mr Klej, originally from Poland, has been described by the police force as "around 5 ft 7 inches tall, of slim build with short balding brown hair and a dark brown beard.

Rafal Klej, 39, was last seen on Somerton Road in Newport at around 11am on Sunday, June 30. (Image: Gwent Police)

"He has some of his front teeth missing."

According to Gwent Police, Mr Klej was last seen wearing a black tracksuit hoody and bottoms, and black Nike trainers.

Those with more information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message via their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400217544.

Rafal Klej is also urged to get in touch with the force.