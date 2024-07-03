The store will open on Thursday, July 4, occupying an 8,210 sq. ft space in the Cardiff shopping venue, making it one of the largest Superdrug stores in Wales.

Creating 22 new jobs, this branch will mark Superdrug’s fifth store opening in 2024, as part of their 60th-year expansion plans.

Customers can look forward to a diverse range of products and services within the store, such as Superdrug’s own-brand cosmetics range Studio London and other brands including B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, Optimum, and Naturally Radiant.

Trending brands like Relove by Revolution, MUA, Morphe 2, and Avon will also enhance the store's offerings.

On the fragrance counter, shoppers will find a range of brands such a YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada, and Valentino.

Beyond this, the store will boast a revamped Beauty Studio area, a nod to the store's roots in Cardiff, the original location of Superdrug's first-ever Beauty Studio.

Here, customers can enjoy four hair salon chairs, four nail bars, and four lash and eyebrow treatment areas, accommodating walk-ins for professional beauty treatments.

The store will also house Wales' only Superdrug Hair Salon.

Moreover, the store will provide accessible health services through its new nurse clinics.

Here, customers can seek travel vaccinations and advice, shingles and chickenpox vaccinations, health testing, and checks.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: "We are delighted to be opening a new larger store in St David's Shopping Centre.

"Cardiff was the home of our first ever Beauty Studio and we are so pleased to be able to offer our customers a new and improved Beauty Studio within our new store, complete with Wales’ only Superdrug hair salon.

"We are confident that local customers will love and welcome the new store, as it offers a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, nurses services as well as our professional Beauty Studio."

Helen Morgan, centre director of St David's, said: "We're always excited to welcome new brands to the centre as well as seeing our established brands investing in their stores.

"Superdrug's upsized store is a brilliant story for the brand and our guests are going to enjoy exploring their new store and its enhanced offering."

The store at 35-41 Grand Arcade, St David's Shopping Centre, will operate Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.