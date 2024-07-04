Offers in the region of that figure have been encouraged by Rapleys for the grade two listed building on Albert Avenue in the city.

The agent states on Zoopla it is an “attractive, historic building with plenty of accommodation” and that it could be for residential or other redevelopment (subject to planning permission).

The chapel was built in 1866 and then modified in 1878, with the entire site – the church and the Sunday school - spread across 6,040 square feet that includes gardens to the rear.

“The church is accessed immediately from the rear of the public thoroughfare into a draft lobby before entering the sanctuary with its wooden pews for approximately 175 people,” reads the listing.

“The sanctuary has a balcony around three sides for a further 100 people.

OFFERS: Summerhill Baptist Church is on the market with Rapleys (Image: Zoopla)

“Beyond there are rooms at the rear or the hall and further rooms in the basement level which includes a hall with a timber sprung floor as well as kitchen and other rooms ideal for social event occasions.

“Behind the church as a separate building is the Sunday school. This takes the form of a central hall with a stage area with smaller class rooms around three sides.”

The agent states that the site could be divided into parts but is to be sold as a single lot.

“Both buildings are in a condition that would permit immediate use but would benefit from an extensive refurbishment programme,” reads the listing.

“The masonry walls with tiled roofs have a variety of timber and PVCu windows and doors in different locations.”

Viewing is by appointment with the sole agent, Rapleys. Contact graham.smith@rapleys.com for more information.