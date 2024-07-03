When it comes to deciding where to buy a house, the decision can be difficult, especially when you're looking to live in Wales.

From tiny villages built around ancient castles to towns pitched up right on Wales' dramatic coastline, and everywhere in between there are so many picture perfect locations to live.

So if you are thinking about settling down in Wales, here are some of the most sought-after locations to consider.

Most sought-after places to live in Wales

The most sought-after places to live in Wales, according to property expert Thomas Goodman from MyJobQuote, are:

Aberystwyth

Carmarthen

Abergavenny

Mumbles

Narberth

Presteigne

Vale of Glamorgan

Caernarfon

The 3 South Wales locations among the most sought-after places to live

Abergavenny

Abergavenny is a desirable place to live due to its "relaxed pace of life, with a strong sense of community", according to the experts at MyJobQuote, not to mention the fact it has been crowned the food capital of Wales.

Describing the South Wales town, the experts said: "Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Monmouthshire, Abergavenny is a haven for food lovers, not without reason, being crowned Wales’s food capital.

"The town boasts a world-renowned food market, a haven for fresh, local produce and a paradise for indulging in culinary delights.

"Independent shops selling everything from artisan cheeses to locally brewed beers line the streets, while award-winning restaurants showcase the best of Welsh cuisine.

"Abergavenny offers a relaxed pace of life, with a strong sense of community evident in the bustling market square and friendly atmosphere.

"Step outside the town centre, and you'll be greeted by the breathtaking beauty of the Brecon Beacons National Park, with its endless walking trails and opportunities for outdoor pursuits.

"However, due to its popularity, property prices in Abergavenny tend to be on the higher end compared to other parts of Wales."

From bustling harbour towns to charming villages there are a number of great places to live in Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Mumbles

If it's a seaside escape you're after, Mumbles is the place for you.

MyJobQuote said: "For those seeking a seaside escape, Mumbles, a charming village on the western outskirts of Swansea, offers the perfect blend of coastal beauty and vibrant village life.

"Golden beaches bathed in sunshine beckon for long walks and picnics, while the scenic coastal path provides breathtaking vistas for keen walkers.

"Mumbles boasts a variety of independent shops, cafes serving fresh seafood, and traditional pubs with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"The village is a haven for water sports enthusiasts, with opportunities for sailing, surfing, and paddleboarding, making the most of the stunning coastline.

"With its relaxed pace of life and easy access to the amenities of Swansea, Mumbles offers the best of both worlds: a tranquil seaside escape with the convenience of a city nearby.

"However, if you crave complete peace and quiet, Mumbles can get busy during peak tourist season, especially around the beaches."

Vale of Glamorgan

The Vale of Glamorgan also featured on the list of the most sought-after places to live in Wales, commended for its "relaxed lifestyle" and various commute options into the nearby Cardiff city centre.

The experts explained: "Encompassing a scenic stretch of coastline in South Wales, the Vale of Glamorgan offers a diverse range of places to call home.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"From bustling seaside towns like Barry to peaceful rural villages nestled amidst rolling hills, the Vale caters to a variety of lifestyles.

"The region boasts excellent schools, making it a popular choice for families. With its easy access to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan offers a relaxed lifestyle with excellent commute options to the city centre.

"However, property prices in the Vale of Glamorgan can be slightly higher than the national average in Wales, particularly in areas closer to Cardiff."