The fight happened outside Cardiff Central station on May 25, and on June 28, British Transport Police launched an appeal to find four people.

In the appeal, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men?

“Officers investigating a large-scale public order incident outside Cardiff Central railway station have today released these images in connection.

“At around 7.30pm on May 25, a fight broke out involving two groups of men. Officers subsequently arrived and broke up the fight.

A large fight broke out and police want to talk to these men (Image: British Transport Police)

“Officers believe the individuals pictured may have information which could help with their investigation.

“If you recognise any of them, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 614 of 25 May.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”