Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find Stephen Phillips, 31, from the Newport area.

According to the force, they "would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into driving offences".

Stephen Phillips, 31 from the Newport area. (Image: Gwent Police)

Those with more information on his whereabouts are asked to call 101 or send a message to Gwent Police via their social media channels, quoting reference number 2400201337.

Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.