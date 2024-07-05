Churchill Support Services, a company specialising in security services, has released results of a new study on the 25 most dangerous areas in Wales. The firm pinpointed the major issues facing Welsh people across the nation’s landscape, including antisocial behaviour, violent crime, and shoplifting.

A spokesperson for Churchill Support Services said their research has "uncovered some startling conclusions, as well as a few sobering truths on holiday destinations across Wales."

Four most dangerous areas in Gwent (2024)

The study shows that four areas in Gwent are considered some of the most dangerous areas in Wales due to the number of crimes per 1,000 people in the area.

Abertillery, Bargoed, Ebbw Vale and Newport all ranked high in the top 10 most dangerous areas in Wales list.

Abertillery came third, just after Rhyl and Llandudno, with 136.9 crimes per 1,000 people in the area

Bargoed came fourth, with 131 crimes per 1,000 people in the area

Ebbw Vale came seventh with 126.6 crimes per 1,000 people in the area.

At 10th place was the city of Newport, with 119.6 crimes per 1,000 people.

The 25 Most Dangerous Areas Of Wales (2024)

The table below highlights how many incidents of certain crimes have occurred in 2024 so far, as well as the number of crimes per 1,000 people in the area.

An interactive map has also been created, to show where each of the 'most dangerous areas' are in Wales.

Four areas of Gwent didn't make the list. These are Pontypool, Pontypridd, Cwmbran and Aberdare.

Sourcing the data

A Churchill Support Services spokesperson, said: "With every crime report we produce, we aim to be as fair, transparent and objective as possible. In the interests of ensuring full clarity, we’re utilising the latest data available through the Police UK website (which includes statistics from all Welsh police forces), alongside population data directly from the Office of National Statistics.

"We’ve then opted to represent those statistics as a ratio of the number of crimes per 1,000 people living in that area. Not only is this a much easier way to represent the key findings of our report, it also allows us to take into consideration key variables like area size and population."