Lliswerry will be subject to some vital emergency water network repairs from 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place overnight on Lliswerry Road in Newport on Thursday while these works take place.

According to Welsh Water, these works are being completed overnight to enable them to cause minimal disruption to the heavy traffic that uses Lliswerry Road.

The team have confirmed that they will have completed the works to the water network by 6am on Friday, July 5, but have ensured local councillors, and by extension, the residents, that they aim to be finished long before this.

Welsh Water have also said that they have sent text messages to residents in the area who might be impacted by any noise or light disruption caused by these works so everyone is aware of what is happening.

One of Lliswerry's Independent councillors, Cllr Andrew Sterry, posted the letter he had received from Welsh Water regarding the works to their Facebook page Lliswerry Ward Matters, at around 7.30pm on Monday, July 1.

The post read: "Good afternoon Councillor Sterry,

"I’m writing from Welsh Water to let you know about essential work we’ll be carrying out to our water network on Lliswerry Road, Newport.

"Due to the heavy traffic through the area, and to minimise disruption, an agreement has been made with the council to complete this work overnight.

"Work will start at 10pm on Thursday 4th July, and will be completed 6am the following day, Friday 5th July, although we’ll aim to complete this sooner if we can.

"Whilst this is the planned start date and duration, it may change in the event of an emergency, or factors beyond our control.

"Should the work need to be rescheduled or change in any way, we’ll update the ‘In Your Area’ section of our website.

"For the safety of motorists, we’ll be using temporary traffic lights on Lliswerry Road whilst we work.

"The location of the work is shown on the image below, although you can also view the exact position by visiting What3Words.com, and using the three words papers.song.mash.

"We don’t expect this work to impact the water supply to residents in any way, although if anything changes, I’ll let you know.

"This vital work will cause an element of light and noise, although we’ll make every effort to cause as little disruption as possible.

"We’ve sent text messages to residents living in the area to let them know what we’re doing."

Included on the post was a picture of a map with the area where the work will take place highlighted for residents to view.