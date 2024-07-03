(Image: Submitted)

Heritage Party

Your connection to the constituency

I live in Newport and have been here two years. I have lived in various places in the UK and Australia and Wales is definitely the friendliest place and I love the beautiful countryside of Torfaen.

Tell voters something about you

I’m a person not a politician. I am running as I am fed up with the way this country is being run. I have two kids and want to do all I can to ensure they have a future with freedom and liberty.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

The rising cost of living is an issue for so many people. Basic living needs should be the minimum all our citizens should have and this would be easily achieved billions was not wasted by our successive governments.

What is the best thing about the constituency

Torfaen is a beautiful, historic area with so much to offer residents and tourists. I have spoken to a lot of the residents and have found them to be very welcoming and friendly.

What is your top priority if elected

To be the voice in Westminster for local people. To fight for freedom and liberty for all in our society and to be a part of a new era where people not ‘career politicians’ are representatives of the people, not dictators to them.

Philip Davies

Green Party

We approached the candidate for a contribution.

Lee Dunning



Independent

Your connection to the constituency

I live in Torfaen. It has been my family home for 12 years after moving from Newport.

Tell voters something about you

In 2022 I finished as an engineer in the rail industry after a 37 year career to set up a local micro brewery. I have enjoyed playing in bands, recording music, youth football coaching and gardening.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

The costs of living against income is affecting everyone. We need to look closely at our finances and re-focus on delivering efficiently to essential services.

What is the best thing about the constituency

I am overwhelmingly impressed by the passion and commitment of volunteers I’ve met from local charities. There is a great community spirit and support for each other. I appreciate our great outdoor spaces like our canal, Blaenavon Railway, pit and ironworks, our reservoir and boating lake.

What is your top priority if elected

To investigate the flow of funding to scrutinise and challenge the local, national and UK budgets and policies and hold them accountable on their efficient and effective delivery of obligations and promises on essential services. To establish an MP office which can effectively canvas constituents to enable more true representation.

Nathan John Edmunds

Lee Dunning



Welsh Conservative Party

Your connection to the constituency

I was born in Panteg Hospital and grew up in Cwmbran, where I still live. I played youth and senior football in Torfaen where I now support my children’s sporting ambitions.

Tell voters something about you

I am 48, married to Ceri, and have three children. I am an electrical design engineer working in the renewable energy sector. My hobbies include football, motorsport, and photography.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

Improving education standards. Wales’ performances in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment remain the lowest of the UK nations. The latest Estyn report for the over all education system in Torfaen concluded it was “causing significant concern”.

What is the best thing about the constituency

There are so many community groups created to support one another, especially during the Covid pandemic when people needed support the most.

What is your top priority if elected

To improve the education standards in Torfaen. Cwmbran High needs a pathway to move out of special measures, and the long-standing issues in secondary schools, as highlighted in the latest Estyn report, also need addressing as a matter of urgency.

Matthew Jones

Matthew Jones



Plaid Cymru

Your connection to the constituency

I was born and raised in Pontypool, with family in all parts of Torfaen. I now live in Cwmbran. It would be an honour to represent Torfaen in Parliament.

Tell voters something about you

I’m offering a positive alternative for Torfaen. The Tories have crashed the economy and made life harder for us all, but Labour have mismanaged the NHS and cut vital services like bus support. We deserve better! Only Plaid Cymru is calling for fairness and ambition for Wales.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

Wales is owed billions by Westminster because of HS2, only Plaid Cymru is fighting for this money. With our fair share, we could invest in all parts of Torfaen, properly rejuvenated all areas. Our NHS needs a proper plan to train and retain staff and get the waiting lists down.

What is the best thing about the constituency

In Torfaen we have so much to be proud of - fantastic, beautiful scenery, and a proud history. But by far the best thing about Torfaen is by far the people. I’m proud of everyone here, and we deserve better representation in Parliament than what we’ve had.

What is your top priority if elected

I want to put Torfaen on Westminster’s agenda, and I’ll fight for fairness and ambition for us all. I will be looking to end the cost-of-living crisis and get money and powers owed to Wales to make life easier and fairer. It’s time for a positive alternative.

Brendan Carl Jeff Roberts

Brendan Carl Jeff Roberts

Liberal Democrats

Your connection to the constituency

I’ve lived in Torfaen my whole life. I went to school here. I work here. I like to think I know the area like the back of my hand now.

Tell voters something about you

If I am not politicking or writing policy, I am down at Cwmbran Park Bowls Club. A lot more young people are participating in the sport now, it is even included in the Commonwealth Games. I want to show people it isn’t just an old-man’s sport.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

There are a few issues present in Torfaen. But I think one of the most important ones is healthcare. Ambulances are being used as waiting-rooms outside the Grange University Hospital, people calling their GP surgery 50-plus times for an appointment only to be turned away, and practically no NHS dentists.

What is the best thing about the constituency

There is almost something for everyone in Torfaen. Big Pit and the steam railway in Blaenavon, the indoor market (I particularly like Penrhiwgyngi Farm Bakery) and park in Pontypool, and the stunning boating lake and shopping centre in Cwmbran. Not to mention the free-parking, you can’t really go wrong.

What is your top priority if elected

If elected one of my top priorities would be the cost-of-living crisis and helping hard-working families. By putting an effective windfall-tax on energy companies to reduce energy bills, abolishing the two-child limit on Child Benefit, and increasing Carers Allowance by £20 a week.

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Welsh Labour

Your connection to the constituency

It has been the privilege of my life to represent my home constituency. I’m from Blaenavon, and now live in Abersychan with my wife Rebecca, our three children, and our dog Pippa.

Tell voters something about you

Outside politics, one of my other passions is football and I’m a huge Liverpool fan. I’m also a keen jogger and love running in the early mornings around beautiful parts of Torfaen.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

Time and time again, the biggest issue facing people in Torfaen is the increased cost of living with food, housing and energy bills soaring. Tackling the cost of living would be the top priority for a UK Labour government if people vote us into government on July 4.

What is the best thing about the constituency

The community spirit. It’s always heartening to see our communities coming together to help each other, or to make our areas cleaner and greener. I’ve had the privilege to visit community groups across Torfaen that have formed and go from strength to strength to improve our borough.

What is your top priority if elected

To continue to deliver for Torfaen. I’ve succeeded in securing access to lifesaving drugs, increased funding for domestic abuse service, and support for businesses to secure good jobs. I’ll continue to be a strong voice for Torfaen if re-elected.

Ian Williams

Ian Williams (Image: Submitted)

Reform UK



We approached the candidate for a contribution.

