Officers of the South Wales Police in Cardiff were called to an address on Clifton Street in Cardiff just after 9pm on Tuesday, July 2.

The officers were acting on a report of an assault, and closed Clifton Street between Old Street and Silver Street and sections of the surrounding roads Sapphire Street and Gold Street.

The roads were closed for the rest of Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The police have confirmed that two men are in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, while a 43-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested.

A statement released on social media by South Wales Police at around 11.50pm on Tuesday said: "Just after 9.00pm today (Tuesday July 2) we were called to an address on Clifton Street, Cardiff following a report of an assault.

"Two males have been taken to University Hospital of Wales with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A 43-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station where he is being questioned."