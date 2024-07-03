He said that fans of the BBC soap opera could expect to see more familiar faces in the run-up to the programme's 'ruby celebrations'.

The Executive Producer for the show told reporters: “As we head towards our 40th year, I think the nostalgic element means a lot.

“Into the autumn and the end of the year, we’ve got quite a few treats coming up.”

Asked by The Sun if he meant the return of long-gone characters, he said: “Maybe. It all depends on the story and where the characters are.

“But it has to come from character, it has to come from story.”

EastEnders viewers have already spotted some 'clues' about who could be returning to the BBC soap opera.

After being asked if he would be leaving behind hints in the script, he added: “It would depend when they’re looking back from, but probably.

“The 40th has been in the works for quite some time and Christmas is well under way.

“In the story office there is a board and it all connects.

“I compare it to a tapestry board, everything has to fit together.”

This comes after numerous characters made their return to the show in previous years.

Last year, Cindy, played by Michelle Collins, returned from the dead after it was revealed that she was actually living in France with Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

Other ex-cast members appeared at Dot Cotton's funeral in 2022 with the likes of Jacqueline Jossa returning to our screens.