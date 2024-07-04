Leisure Lifestyle, who operate both Newbridge and Caerphilly Leisure Centres within the Caerphilly county borough, have announced on social media that there will be some changes to the opening hours for these centres this week.

The changing opening hours are temporary, and will only be in place during Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, due to the general election taking place on Thursday.

According to Leisure Lifestyle, Caerphilly Leisure Centre, on Virginia Close, will close at the earlier time of 7pm on Thursday, and reopen at the slightly later time of 9am on Friday, July 5.

These times are instead of the usual hours, which normally see the leisure centre close at 10pm on Thursdays, and reopen at 6.15am on Fridays.

The hours are again different for Newbridge Leisure Centre on Bridge Street, which will close the pool at 4pm on Thursday, and the whole centre at 6pm.

This is instead of the usual opening hours, which usually see the entire centre close at 9.30pm on Thursdays.

There are no planned changes to the opening hours for Newbridge Leisure Centre on Friday, with the centre set to reopen at 6am as usual.

Leisure Lifestyle thanked the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation with these changes.