Headteacher of the Year, sponsored by Michael G Ryan Son and Daughters Limited, was won by Richard Owen of Idris Davies School, beating out competition from Lynn Griffiths of Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, Caroline Morgan of Oystermouth Primary School and Jamie Hallett of Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod.

Mr Owen, headmaster at Idris Davies 3-18 School in Abertysswg, Tredegar, has described winning the coveted Headteacher of the Year Award as a "complete surprise".

He said: "I never expected to be nominated in the first place for the awards let alone win.

"I have always felt honoured to be the Headteacher of IDS 3 to 18 and couldn’t ask for better support from our school community in any aspect of our work.

"The award is testament to tireless work of the entire team at IDS and I am incredibly grateful for all that they do to support our learners on a daily basis."

Staff at Idris Davies School celebrated Mr Owen's win on the night with him (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images) Mr Owen, who was nominated for his "stellar" work with the school by many parents, has said he feels "privileged, and lucky" to work in a "fantastic school community".

Although this was an individual award, he was quick to heap praise on the staff and wider school community he works with, who he says "go above and beyond" every day.

He said: "I am delighted to be recognised by the judges for this award however, the excellent work that takes place across our school is very much a team effort from both staff, and the wider school community, including the IDS cluster primary schools, who go over and above every day to support and provide the best possible learning opportunities for our pupils.

"I never underestimate the impact that the work of our school has on our pupils and the difference we can collectively make."

Speaking of his experience attending the awards, Mr Owen described it as "an honour" and paid tribute to "the inspirational people" from the education sector in South Wales who were nominated for the awards.

The staff at Idris Davies School have expressed their pride at Mr Owen's win (Image: Supplied) The staff at Idris Davies School shared their pride at their headmaster having won the award.

They added: "As a school community, we are very proud and delighted that Mr Owen has been recognised with this award and it is truly well deserved.

"Mr Owen and the excellent team of staff at our school work tirelessly to support all of our learners on a daily basis to give every pupil, every possible opportunity everyday across their time with us in school and this award is very much a tribute to the difference the entire team makes to the lives of our pupils."