At just before 9am, Traffic Wales South reported that lanes one and two of the M4 westbound carriageway were closed due to a crash.

Within 20 minutes, the delays caused by the crash were just shy of an hour, with the AA Traffic Cameras reporting a staggering 48 minutes of delay on the M4 Westbound between M48 and J24 A449 for the Coldra.

Gwent Police confirmed that they attended the scene and that no one had been hurt. It was also confirmed that the road closures had been put in place to enable the recovery of the vehicles involved.

A spokesperson told the Argus at the time: "Officers were called to a report of a two-car road traffic collision near junction 23A towards junction 24 of the M4 at around 8.30am on Wednesday 3 July.

"No injuries were reported, and road closures are in place to facilitate the recovery of the vehicles."

Both blocked lanes were reopened to traffic just before 10am, with travel time in the area reaching around 40 minutes due to the congestion caused by the crash.

By just after 11am, all congestion had cleared from the section of the M4 westbound carriageway where the crash had taken place.