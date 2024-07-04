A range of family-friendly activities in honour of the milestone will take place on July 10 at Chepstow Castle.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in diverse activities such as jester training, falconry, medieval medicine practice, and knight school.

For 40 years, Cadw's mission has been the preservation of Wales' heritage sites and nurturing connections between the present and future generations with the nation's rich cultural history.

Over the course of its mission, Cadw has safeguarded over 130 historical locations for public enjoyment.

The activities on offer at the event, which include falconry, medieval medicine, and jester and knight schools, aim to make the ancient history of Wales tangible and engaging for families.

Those interested in attending the event at Chepstow Castle can do so any time between 9am and 6pm.

The CEO of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, will be present at the event.

Mr Hughes will discuss Cadw’s achievements over its four decades of action.

Cadw volunteers will also be available to discuss their experiences and roles in preserving the cultural vibrance and historic importance of Wales.