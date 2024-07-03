Members of Gwent Police's Newport officers team are appealing for witnesses to the theft of some necklaces from a jewellery store in Newport's Kingsway Centre.

Assets Jewellery had necklaces taken between 11.25am and 11.45am on Saturday, June 29, and Gwent Police have now launched an investigation into the reported theft.

They have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It is believed he may be able to help officers with their enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gwent Police are now asking anyone who either recognises the man in the picture, or thinks it could be them, to contact the police on 101 or to direct message the force on Facebook or X quoting the log reference 2400215391.