The company has also made a number of timetable changes to existing routes based on customer feedback.

The changes, set to go into effect over the next few months, are starting on July 21 with Route 905.

It will now provide better, more punctual connections with rail services at Rhoose Station, replacing the service to the village of St Athan due to low usage.

On August 5, Route B3 will see an additional journey added to the timetable, effectively closing the current gap and improving punctuality.

Route 65 has a minor change set for August 12, it will now serve Min-Y-Nant in the same direction on both inbound and outbound journeys.

From September 1, Routes 150 and 8B will commence operations in the RCT area on Sundays and most Bank Holidays, serving Porth, Tonyrefail and Gilfach Goch (150) and Aberdare, Hirwaun and Cefn Rhigos (8B).

Routes X1 and X22 will also commence operations in the Torfaen area on Sundays and Bank Holidays, serving various areas.

On September 2, Route 404 will see a timetable change for evening journeys, allowing for improved punctuality, which has been a challenge since Adventure Travel took over the late evening journeys from another operator.

Route 102 will also have an additional journey added from Pontypridd to Upper Boat, closing a gap in the timetable.

Adam Keen, managing director of Adventure Travel, credited customer and employee feedback for many of the changes.

He said: "Many of the changes being made to existing Adventure Travel routes follow feedback from our customers or employees.

"In order for buses to be useful and dependable, they need to be punctual, which is why – for example – we are adding more time to the schedule for evening journeys on route 404.

"The changes to the B3 and 102 are a result of some additional funding that has become available for improvements to bus services from local authorities.

"We are also delighted to have secured four new Sunday routes through a competitive tender process, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers on-board with us."

He also spoke about the changes the company have been through in the last few months saying: "We decreased the size of our business somewhat when the post-Covid funding was restructured earlier this year and many of our routes went out to tender, but we are now seeking opportunities to grow our operation again, both in terms of public bus routes but also with additional private hire coach work, which is performing well and seeing strong growth."