The Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 westbound is set to be closed for three periods during July, namely Monday 8, Tuesday 9, and Saturday, July 20.

It will also be closed eastbound once, overnight on Wednesday, July 10, to enable a contraflow system to be put in place in preparation for essential resurfacing works.

Upon reopening on Thursday, July 11, the M4 eastbound will be reduced to two lanes, and will remain this way until the resurfacing work is complete, currently estimated to be towards the end of autumn 2024.

Travel expert at Confused.com, Alvaro Iturmendi, has warned that these closures could affect as many as 80,000 drivers per day, and more than one million throughout the month.

The Severn Tunnels are also scheduled to be closed for works from today (Wednesday, July 3) until Tuesday, July 9.

It is predicted these could cause more than an hour's delay for trains, as they will be forced to go via Gloucester, and will not stop in Bristol.

Network Rail have confirmed that only a limited rail replacement service will be in place between Newport, the Severn Tunnel Junction and Bristol Parkway, but will not stop at Bristol Temple Meads.

Follow up repair works will also see the Severn Tunnels closed for two further weekends this summer, July 27 and 28 and August 24 and 25 respectively.

Confused.com's travel expert Mr Iturmendi has commented: "The M4 is a popular route, especially for those who need to get to major airports, such as Bristol or Heathrow.

"Drivers are asked to use alternative routes, specifically the M48 Severn Bridge during this time, but delays are likely expected.

"So if you've got a flight to catch, make sure you allow yourself additional journey time.

“If you get stuck in traffic and miss your flight, the airline isn't under any obligation to compensate you or put you on another flight free-of-charge.

"That's because the closures are out of their control, and it's your responsibility to get to the airport on time.

"So make sure to prep ahead and check information on the closure before you travel. That way you won't start your holiday off on the wrong foot."