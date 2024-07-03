The service, spearheaded by experienced litigation solicitor and mediator Sarah Porter, provides an alternative to traditional litigation, focusing on collaboration and mutual agreement between parties. This service is suitable for all types of disputes, including commercial disputes, employment issues, property conflicts and family law matters.

Key features of the service are:

Expert Leadership: Led by Sarah Porter whose legal career spans nearly 20 years, the Mediation Service benefits from her extensive expertise and deep understanding of conflict resolution. Her approach emphasises empathy, active listening and fair negotiation.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Under Sarah’s guidance, mediation often leads to significant cost savings compared to traditional court proceedings, providing an affordable yet highly effective option for clients.

Quick Resolution: Disputes are generally settled faster due to a more streamlined process and focus on collaboration rather than adversarial proceedings.

Confidentiality Assured: All mediation sessions are conducted in a confidential setting, ensuring that discussions and agreements remain private.

Sarah Porter said: “I am thrilled to be spearheading the new service offering at RDP. Our mediation service is designed to provide a supportive environment where parties can openly communicate and reach agreements that work for everyone involved."

"Sarah offers a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation in the field of litigation" said James Davies, director at RDP Law.

"As a firm we’re delighted to offer a service of this sort, which should be something anyone experiencing a dispute should consider, as a cost effective and pragmatic means to bring that to an end.”

RDP Law is based Langstone, Newport.