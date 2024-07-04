Hot on the heels of her Glastonbury Legends performance, Canadian queen of country Shania Twain will be kicking off the trio, with her concert on Friday, July 5.

Music and Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones will be second to take to the stage on Saturday, July 6.

Last but not least, Irish pop sensation Hozier will be bringing the curtain down on the Chepstow Summer Sessions with a concert on Tuesday, July 9.

All three performances will be taking place at Chepstow Racecourse.

With these concerts in mind, Monmouthshire County Council have released an official announcement of all the road closures, urban clearways and speed limit restrictions in place during the sessions.

All vehicles, except those related to the events, will banned from proceeding along the following roads and the junctions linking them:

A466 Chepstow to St Arvans, Chepstow

Closed north for egress from its junction with the Racecourse Roundabout for ~1.60km.

Diversion for North Egress: B4293 Itton Road, Devauden Road, A466.

Diversion for South Egress: A466, B4293 (Welsh Street), B4293 (Moor Street), Hardwick Terrace, A48, A466.

Closure in operation on the 5th, 6th and 9th July operating between 21:00 – 02:00.

B4293 Welsh Street, Chepstow

Closed Westbound from Piercefield Avenue to Lions Gate Roundabout for ~100m. Resident Access Only between Kingsmark Lane to Piercefield Avenue.

Diversion: Kingsmark Lane, A466 (St Lawrence Road).

Closure in operation between 09:00 – 20:00.

Crick Road, Crick, Monmouthshire

Closed from its junction with the B4245 to its junction with the B4245.

Resident Access and Concert Traffic Only

Diversion: A48, B4245 and vice versa.

Closure in operation on the 5th, 6th and 9th July operating between 09:00 – 02:00.

Temporary urban clearways

The following roads will be subject to urban clearways - meaning no loading, stopping or parking - from 0.01 Friday, July 5 to 2am on Wednesday, July 10:

A466 ~180m from its junction with Wyndcliff Road to Highbeech roundabout for ~3.35km.

~180m from its junction with Wyndcliff Road to Highbeech roundabout for ~3.35km. B4235 from its junction with the A466 for ~110m

from its junction with the A466 for ~110m B4293 from its junction with the A466 Lions Gate Roundabout to St Maur Gardens

from its junction with the A466 Lions Gate Roundabout to St Maur Gardens Kingsmark Lane from its junction with the A466 to its junction with the B4293 Welsh Street

from its junction with the A466 to its junction with the B4293 Welsh Street Edmond Locard Court for its entirety.

for its entirety. Barnets Wood from its junction with A466 to its point with Wallwern Wood.

from its junction with A466 to its point with Wallwern Wood. Park View for its entirety.

for its entirety. Wintour Close for its entirety.

Speed limit restrictions

The following roads will be subject to speed limit restrictions from 0.01 on Friday, July 5 to 2am on Wednesday, July 10:

B4245, Crick

A reduction of the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph.

Speed limit reduction starting ~35m from its junction with Crick Road for ~170m a north-easterly direction.

A466 Chepstow to St Arvans, Chepstow

A reduction of the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph

Speed limit reduction starting ~400m from its junction with Chepstow Racecourse Roundabout (Outside Gate 4) for ~1km in a northerly direction.

A48, Crick

A reduction of the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

Speed limit reduction starting ~1.35km from its junction with Parkwall Roundabout for ~475m in a westerly direction.

Other restrictions

The 'no right turn' restriction on Kingsmark Lane, Chepstow, will be suspended to facilitate the diversion route in place for the event, and will allow vehicles to turn right from Kingsmark Lane onto the A466 St Lawrence Road.

Public footpath 379/68/1 on Welsh Street, Chepstow will be closed for access on July 5, 6, and 9 between the hours of 9am to 2am.