The Black Prince in Ynysddu had originally announced it would be closing at the end of last month amid financial pressures on the hospitality industry, news which was met with dismay by many local residents.

However, around a week later, it was confirmed that the pub had been saved from closure after two local residents agreed to take over the reins of the management team.

Now, the two new managers have confirmed when they will officially become the management team, and announced a variety of live events to welcome the new era.

The new managers have announced they will take over The Black Prince on Thursday, July 11, and the first live event will be a singing duo called Craig Shots who will be performing on Saturday, July 13.

A post was shared to the pub's official Facebook page on Monday July 1 to announce the news.

It read: "Hi Everyone,

"We wanted to thank you all for all the kind messages we've received in taking on this new adventure.

"Also a thank you for all that attended Adele's "Leaving Bash" good turn out, plenty of memories, laughs & emotions.

"So, here's what's happening we still have 10days before we take over the wonderful establishment The Black Prince.

"So we have planned two opening nights this is to support those who work shifts or weekends.

"Firstly 13th July will be our first official weekend so we have a superb duo starting at 8pm.

"Hopefully we'll see a lot of support and more music events up to August Bank holiday (31st) which is in final steps of planning.

"For the restaurant - Sunday Lunches will resume from 14th July - The online booking system will take bookings shortly, we hopefully will secure a chef for the mid-week cooking shortly.

"Book Online at www.theblackprince.co.uk

"As of 12th July the card machines will be back up and running with no minimum spend limit.

"Also with the national phone digital changeover, our phone lines will also change and the mobile number to 01495 982867 and 07369215738.

"Thanks, Mike and Chris."

The Black Prince can be found on High Street, Ynysddu, Newport NP11 7LJ and will be maintaining its current opening hours of 2pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 2pm to midnight on Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.