The event took place on June 20 at ICC Wales, Newport.

Attendees from various public service sectors came together to delve into the relationship between culture and innovation, with an aim to boost organisational culture and policy change.

The conference featured addresses by noted personalities such as Judith Paget CBE, director general of health and social services and chief executive of NHS Wales, Maggie Blyth, deputy chief constable/deputy chief executive at the College of Policing, and Sal Naseem, an inclusive culture expert and former regional director for London at the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Prior to the breakout sessions, Claire Parmenter, professional practice director for USW’s Hydra Research and Innovation Centre, and Professor Jonathan Crego MBE, director and founder of the Hydra Foundation, gave guests an introduction to the collaborative partnership between USW and the Hydra Foundation.

Sal Naseem said: "Thank you so much to USW and to all the other wonderful people I met at the conference.

"There were so many rich and varied conversations, with everyone centred on the question ‘how can we improve culture in our public services?’ It was such a privilege to take part in such an important event and discussion."

Claire Parmenter, said: "USW and the Hydra Research and Innovation Centre are committed to improve organisations and lives for the better starting with the launch of our ‘conduct and culture exercise’ for Policing taking place on 11 July.

"We are already beginning work to extend this to Fire and Rescue Services and other public sector organisations.

"The conference has been a great opportunity to highlight the work of the research centre and to continue our work with some partners and start new projects with others."

Hannah Coombs, associate dean for partnerships and business development, said: "I was delighted to see the level of engagement that we received throughout the day from colleagues across the sector.

"Thank you to everyone that attended for approaching the event with such positivity and making it a day of rich discussion and healthy, respectful debate."