The long-distance train operator has started a new Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF) to foster community initiatives across its network.

The improved grant programme will have three application periods open throughout the year, and the summer window started on Monday, July 1.

It was announced that a total of £167,095 will be accessible throughout the year for community schemes that provide solid social and environmental advantages.

Jessica Lockwood, CrossCountry’s environment and sustainability manager, conveyed her anticipation stating: "We’re excited to launch the refreshed Customer and Communities Improvement Fund and can’t wait to see what applications come in from communities across the country.

"We’d be delighted to hear from projects and groups looking to improve the communities served by the CrossCountry network, especially with an emphasis on social value and sustainability – if this sounds like you, please visit our website to apply."

Since it first launched on April 1, 2022, the CCIF has backed 16 different initiatives across the nation, awarding a total of £400,000.

This includes a £20,000 donation to the Cornwall Community Foundation, assisting nine charities throughout the Duchy.

Tamara Sherston-Baker, development director at the Cornwall Community Foundation, expressed her gratitude saying: "It’s been fantastic to work with CrossCountry to help even more projects and initiatives with their critical community work across Cornwall.

"We always value support from businesses and organisations working in Cornwall and we look forward to working closely with CrossCountry again in the future."

The current funding cycle is open until Friday, August 23, 2024.

Applications can be made online at the CrossCountry website.