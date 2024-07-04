The Family Volunteering Club makes it easy for children and their grown-ups to help out important causes in the area.

It also helps to create a society where every child understands their role in positively impacting their community.

One of the events includes Family friendly event volunteering at the IYE Festival at Bailey Park on July 13 from 12 to 1.30pm.

The volunteers will be required to help on stalls and activities, ranging from giant board games to enormous bubbles.

Two volunteer sessions called 'A Big Backstage Sort Out', are scheduled on July 19 and 26 from 12.30pm to 2pm at the Melville Centre for the Arts.

There will also be a session which involved festival preparation at Gilwern Playing Fields on July 20, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Volunteers will help Gilwern Roots in hosting their upcoming Gilfest festival.

Family Volunteering Club stands poised to strengthen Abergavenny's tradition of volunteering by offering families the unique chance to volunteer together and contribute to their community.

Though these sessions are free, places are limited meaning you need to book in advance.

For additional details or to book a place, you can visit familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk/abergavenny.