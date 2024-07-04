Fire exits should always be kept clear in case the worst did happen, so people are given the greatest chance possible to escape.

But can you be fined in the UK if fire exits are blocked and is it illegal to do so?

These are the rules you need to know about.

Can you be fined for blocking a fire exit in the UK?





For fire safety in the workplace, your local fire and rescue authority visits premises to check the fire risk assessment and fire prevention measures are appropriate, outlines GOV.UK.

“Fire safety officers should help you understand the rules and comply with them.

“They can also take action if they think your fire safety measures are not adequate. For example, they might issue an informal notice suggesting safety measures.

“They could also give you a formal fire safety notice. They’ll tell you how to fix the problems described in the notice.”

How many fire exits are you aware of in your workplace? (Image: Getty)

You could get an alterations, enforcement or prohibition notice – find out more here.

Additionally, if you do not follow fire safety regulations, you could be fined or go to prison, reports GOV.UK.

The government website adds: “Minor penalties can be up to £5,000. Major penalties can have unlimited fines and up to 2 years in prison.”

Recommended reading:

Is it illegal to block a fire exit in the UK?





“There is a very simple answer to what the law says in regard to blocking fire exits – DON’T,” door manufacturer specialists Enfield Doors explains.

“There is, obviously, a more complex definition as to how any building should be catering for emergency situations.

“In any building, whether it be for residential or commercial purposes, there are strict laws regarding the fire health and safety aspects that MUST be catered for, and adhered to, by those responsible.

What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?





“All buildings of multiple residential occupation and all places of work will be fitted with relevant fire doors of a specific standard – be it fire rated internal doors or external, security doors.

“There are strict guidelines and regulations regarding the safety quality and the permanent access to these fire doors. These guidelines are clearly stated in government issued orders.”

The responsibilities and procedures that must be in place, and adhered to, for fire outbreak and emergency situations are outlined in The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

Enfield Doors continues: “These measures state that, in order to safeguard the safety of any and all building occupants, the designated responsible person must ensure that all routes to emergency exits from the premises and the exits themselves are kept clear at all times."

The act also lists certain requirements “for maintaining the safety of building residents or occupants in regard to fire exits and emergency evacuation and safety routes.”

You can find more information on The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 on the Enfield Doors website.