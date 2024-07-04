According to the government website, there is a current 12-week wait for applications to be processed.

The permits last three years and are not renewed automatically. Instead, holders must reapply for the scheme and failure to do so can mean a fine of £1,000 if they are caught using an out-of-date Blue Badge as it is classed as "misuse".

The gov.uk website advises: "A Blue Badge costs up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland. It’s free in Wales.

"They usually last up to three years. You must reapply for a Blue Badge before your current one expires."

What you need to know

How you pay depends on your local council. They’ll usually decide within 12 weeks.

However, due to the long wait, some councils have recommended applying within 10 weeks.

Birmingham City Council told Birmingham Live: "Some websites are charging £50 or more to process Blue Badge applications. If you apply through the official form you will only be charged £10.

"The Blue Badge scheme runs across the UK. It gives people with severe mobility problems, who have difficulty using public transport, additional parking rights. This makes it easier for them to park close to where they need to go.

"You can apply for a Blue Badge on the Government’s Gov.UK website."

They added: "It usually takes 4 to 6 weeks to review your application and make a decision. Once your Blue Badge application has been approved and you’ve paid any related charges, you should receive your badge in the post within 5 to 7 working days."

If your application is refused

Your council should tell you why you’re not eligible for a Blue Badge.

You can ask them to reconsider your case if you do not think all the important information you provided was taken into account.

You can also reapply if your mobility problems become more serious.

Apply or renew online

You’ll need a recent digital photo showing your head and shoulders.

You’ll also need a photo or scan of your:

proof of identity (such as a birth certificate, passport or driving licence)

proof of address (such as a Council Tax bill or government letter)

proof of benefits (if you get any)

You’ll also need to know:

your National Insurance number (if you have one)

the details of your current Blue Badge (if you’re reapplying)

You can save and return to your application at a later date if you need to.