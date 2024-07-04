Sherman Theatre has revealed the line-up of its forthcoming production, Odyssey ‘84 by Tim Price, a reimagined tale of the 1984 Miners’ Strike, based on Homer’s Odyssey.

The drama, marking the 40th anniversary year of the strikes, brings to light one of the most volatile chapters in Wales’ history.

It highlights the international support the miners received and the impact women had in challenging the British government.

The narrative of Odyssey ‘84 sees the personal and the political come together.

It tracks the life of a married couple involved in the turmoil, portrayed by Rhodri Meilir and Sara Gregory.

Joining the couple on stage will be Matthew Bulgo, François Pandolfo, Sion Pritchard, Dean Rehman and Lisa Zahra.

These actors will portray a range of characters who find their lives turned upside down by the industrial conflict.

As the strike commences, miner John O’Donnell is dragged into a struggle for survival, taking him far from south Wales.

Simultaneously, his wife Penny embarks on her own personal crusade at home, while trying to support her community.

Their separate ordeals forever alter their lives, leaving deep marks when they reunite.

Domestic and epic circumstances merge in this ambitious play.

The play explores themes through the scope of Homer’s Odyssey.

The piece is penned by Tim Price, one of Wales’ most successful playwrights, whose recent work includes the praised Nye (National Theatre & Wales Millennium Centre).

Mr Price shared his enthusiasm for the project.

He said: "I’ve wanted to write about the Miners’ Strike for nearly 20 years, but never felt ready or had the right story.

"Then I read about all the international fundraising that went on and I realised the strike was important not just for us in south Wales but for people all around the world.

"The efforts miners went to, to collect this money and build solidarity, made me think of my favourite Greek epic story; The Odyssey.

"And then I realised I finally knew how to tell this epic battle between Gods and mortals in the longest and most brutal industrial dispute in our modern history."

The show will be directed by Sherman Theatre’s artistic director, Joe Murphy, with design by Carl Davies.

The play will take the stage between October 11-26 at the Sherman Theatre on Senghennydd Road, Cardiff.