Beach goers were being warned to stay out of the water around the resort after the burst rising main on the outskirts of the town led to an ‘abnormal situation’.

This resulted in sewage entering the River Ritec, which flows to the sea at Tenby South Beach.

As a result, swimmers were warned not to enter the sea at Tenby’s South Beach, Castle Beach and North Beach as well as Penally Beach.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) was informed of the Monday sewage spill by Dwr Cymru and is investigating the pollution incident.

Signs warning people of the potential pollution risk were placed at beaches by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The rising main was isolated, but the work to carry out the repair initially proved ‘challenging’, said Welsh Water.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said yesterday, Tuesday July 2: “The repair to the damaged sewer pipe by Clickett Lane, Tenby, has now been successfully completed.

"Once we discovered the leak, we acted quickly to isolate it, limiting the pollution.

"Our crews worked diligently overnight and today to manage the flows and ensure our wastewater network continued to operate correctly.

“We have worked with NRW and Pembrokeshire County Council throughout the incident and wish to thank the people of Tenby for their patience while we completed this emergency repair.”