Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen in Ferndale. 

Dylan, 16, of Henderforgan has been reported missing the police.

He was last seen at around 3pm today leaving his house in Ferndale.  

If you have seen Dylan or have any information on his whereabouts contact South Wales Police quoting 2400220842.  

You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online, or by calling 101. 

 

 