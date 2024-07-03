Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen in Ferndale.
Dylan, 16, of Henderforgan has been reported missing the police.
He was last seen at around 3pm today leaving his house in Ferndale.
If you have seen Dylan or have any information on his whereabouts contact South Wales Police quoting 2400220842.
You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online, or by calling 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here