The road closure is on the M4 eastbound J23 to 22 and is for carriage renewal works.

A diversion is in place via M48 eastbound to M4 J21 during this time.

You can find the full list of daily closures on the National Highways website.

It is not the only planned closure for the bridge this month.

The bridge is planned to close westbound overnight on Monday 8, Tuesday 9, and Saturday July 29.

It will also be closed eastbound on the night of July 10, and it will be reduced to two lanes when it reopens.