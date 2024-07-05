THE FIRST Bargoed Summer Music Festival hits the streets of Caerphilly this weekend. Find out what's on and which roads will be affected.
The Bargoed Summer Music Festival is set to take centre stage in Caerphilly on Saturday, July 6, between 9am and 7.30pm.
A spokesperson for the Visit Caerphilly festival page, said: "This brand-new event will consist of a main music stage on Lowry Plaza and four busking areas throughout the town centre; linking in with The Square Royale, Murray’s/Emporium Snooker Club and Bourton’s Live Music Café Bar to bring the whole town centre to life!"
This event, funded by Bargoed Town Council and organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council, will have funfair rides and food and drink stalls onsite.
Caerphilly County Borough Council have specified that alcohol can only be consumed in the "designated drinking compounds" and cannot be consumed anywhere else onsite.
Businesses and venues in Bargoed's town centre will be operating as normal (unless specified) in celebration of the day, as well as a craft fair and market.
The line-up
Main Stage - Lowry Plaza (by Greggs and Card Factory)
09:00 - 10:35 | RecRock
10:40 - 11:10 | Andrew Darby
11:20 - 11:50 | Wrenna
12:00 - 12:30 | RUBY KAY TRIBUTE TO SOUL & MOTOWN
13:00 - 14:30 | Albino Frogs
15:00 - 16:00 | The Apple Tree Theory
16:30 - 17:30 | Spencer Flay
18:00 - 19:30 | Headliners: The Pandas
Busking Area 1 - Bargoed Library
11:00 - 12:30 | Rebecca Richards Music
12:30 - 14:00 | Secret Postal Society
14:00 - 15:30 | Huw J Music
15:30 - 17:00 | Paterson Music
Busking Area 2 - The Square Royale
11:00 | The 20/10s
12:15 | David Tasker
13:30 | Tusker - Acoustic Duo
14:45 | Huw & Angharad Davies
16:00 | The Vale of Jam-Morgan
Busking Area 3 - Bourtons Live Music Café Bar
11:00 - 12:00 | Ross Hicks
12:00 - 13:00 | James Oliver Band.
13:00 - 14:30 | Bargoed male voice choir & classical soloists
14:30 - 17:00 | Gone Kickers
Busking Area 4 - Murray’s / Emporium Snooker Club
11:00 | St Gwladys School Choir
11:30 | Garin Fitter
13:00 | Gareth Taylor
15:00 | Jaxson Layne
Timings and road closures
Where: Lowry Plaza, Hanbury Square, Hanbury Road, High Street and Upper High Street
When: Saturday, July 6, between 9am to 7.30pm
Roads closed: Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street and Upper High Street will be subject to a full road closure between 9pm on July 5, 2024 until 11pm on July 6, 2024.
Emporium car park will close at 9pm on Friday, July 5 until 11pm on Saturday, July 6. All vehicles parked in Emporium car park must be removed before the closure is in place.
Resident and retailer access: The council is asking deliveries to be arranged before 9pm on Friday, July 5 and after 11pm on Saturday, July 6, or between 3am to 7am on Saturday. There will be no HGV vehicle access in town centre during the road closure times.
No parking is allowed on Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street or Upper High Street from 9pm on Friday until 11pm on Saturday. Diversions will be in place for the road closure.
Residents of West Street, Cross Street and Capel Street will need to find alternate routes, according to Caerphilly Council.
No access will be allowed onto Hanbury Road from 9pm on Friday until after 11pm on Saturday.
Taxis: Taxis will not be allowed through the road closure area, and are advised to make other arrangements for collections and drop-offs.
Buses: All buses will go directly to and from Bargoed Interchange - they will not serve Hanbury Square or Royal Square.
Buses on route C18 and X38 will operate via Wood Street, Ruth Street and Henry Street and will not serve Hanbury Square, Royal Square or The Plasnewydd
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here