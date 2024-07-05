The Bargoed Summer Music Festival is set to take centre stage in Caerphilly on Saturday, July 6, between 9am and 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Visit Caerphilly festival page, said: "This brand-new event will consist of a main music stage on Lowry Plaza and four busking areas throughout the town centre; linking in with The Square Royale, Murray’s/Emporium Snooker Club and Bourton’s Live Music Café Bar to bring the whole town centre to life!"

Hanbury Square in Bargoed will be one of the locations of the first summer music festival in Bargoed. (Image: Google Maps)

This event, funded by Bargoed Town Council and organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council, will have funfair rides and food and drink stalls onsite.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have specified that alcohol can only be consumed in the "designated drinking compounds" and cannot be consumed anywhere else onsite.

Businesses and venues in Bargoed's town centre will be operating as normal (unless specified) in celebration of the day, as well as a craft fair and market.

The line-up

Main Stage - Lowry Plaza (by Greggs and Card Factory)

09:00 - 10:35 | RecRock

10:40 - 11:10 | Andrew Darby

11:20 - 11:50 | Wrenna

12:00 - 12:30 | RUBY KAY TRIBUTE TO SOUL & MOTOWN

13:00 - 14:30 | Albino Frogs

15:00 - 16:00 | The Apple Tree Theory

16:30 - 17:30 | Spencer Flay

18:00 - 19:30 | Headliners: The Pandas

Busking Area 1 - Bargoed Library

11:00 - 12:30 | Rebecca Richards Music

12:30 - 14:00 | Secret Postal Society

14:00 - 15:30 | Huw J Music

15:30 - 17:00 | Paterson Music

The full line-up for the Bargoed Summer Music Festival 2024 (Image: Visit Caerphilly)

Busking Area 2 - The Square Royale

11:00 | The 20/10s

12:15 | David Tasker

13:30 | Tusker - Acoustic Duo

14:45 | Huw & Angharad Davies

16:00 | The Vale of Jam-Morgan

Busking Area 3 - Bourtons Live Music Café Bar

11:00 - 12:00 | Ross Hicks

12:00 - 13:00 | James Oliver Band.

13:00 - 14:30 | Bargoed male voice choir & classical soloists

14:30 - 17:00 | Gone Kickers

Busking Area 4 - Murray’s / Emporium Snooker Club

11:00 | St Gwladys School Choir

11:30 | Garin Fitter

13:00 | Gareth Taylor

15:00 | Jaxson Layne

Timings and road closures

Where: Lowry Plaza, Hanbury Square, Hanbury Road, High Street and Upper High Street

When: Saturday, July 6, between 9am to 7.30pm

Roads closed: Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street and Upper High Street will be subject to a full road closure between 9pm on July 5, 2024 until 11pm on July 6, 2024.

Emporium car park will close at 9pm on Friday, July 5 until 11pm on Saturday, July 6. All vehicles parked in Emporium car park must be removed before the closure is in place.

Caerphilly Council have created a public parking map which highlights the event site and subsequent road closures. (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Resident and retailer access: The council is asking deliveries to be arranged before 9pm on Friday, July 5 and after 11pm on Saturday, July 6, or between 3am to 7am on Saturday. There will be no HGV vehicle access in town centre during the road closure times.

No parking is allowed on Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street or Upper High Street from 9pm on Friday until 11pm on Saturday. Diversions will be in place for the road closure.

Residents of West Street, Cross Street and Capel Street will need to find alternate routes, according to Caerphilly Council.

No access will be allowed onto Hanbury Road from 9pm on Friday until after 11pm on Saturday.

Taxis: Taxis will not be allowed through the road closure area, and are advised to make other arrangements for collections and drop-offs.

Buses: All buses will go directly to and from Bargoed Interchange - they will not serve Hanbury Square or Royal Square.

Buses on route C18 and X38 will operate via Wood Street, Ruth Street and Henry Street and will not serve Hanbury Square, Royal Square or The Plasnewydd