There will be a special event coming to Depot in Cardiff to give a chance for shoppers to get their hands on some new outfits.
As the cost of living soars and consumers become evermore budget-conscious, savvy shoppers are repurposing their wardrobes.
Worth The Weight's vintage kilo sales are becoming popular solutions for those wanting to stay stylish and environmentally friendly.
The fast fashion industry is a major contributor to global carbon emissions and water consumption.
However, the preowned clothing industry has witnessed an 18 per cent rise to £156bn in the last year and is predicted to grow further, potentially reaching $350bn by 2028.
British Vogue highlighted in their March edition that 'craft' would trend in Spring/Summer, which will allow for clothing to be reinvented.
Fashion-brand Diesel embodies this trend, repurposing shredded denim for party dresses.
Crochet is also making a comeback, breathing new life into old pieces as embellishment.
Such endorsements amplify the popularity of vintage kilo sales like Worth The Weight, occurring across the nation.
The events attract fashion-savvy consumers hoping to uncover unique, preloved items.
Chris Davies, Worth The Weight organiser, said: "Our events remain increasingly popular, obviously we're seeing summer stock fly off the rails but people know a bargain when they see it - our events have a full range of departments from nappa jackets to short shorts."
Shoppers eager to snag a bargain, rediscover a classic or just explore can attend Worth The Weight's return to Unit 8, Depot on July 21.
Entry is £3 for early birds and £2 after.
For further information, visitors can check out the official Worth the Weight ticketing page by searching 'kilo sale' on Eventbrite.
