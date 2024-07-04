George Etheridge (Image: Submitted)

Independent

Your connection to the constituency

I am living in the constituency and serve on the local town council, involved in local issues and campaigns throughout the constituency, putting residents before politics

Tell voters something about you

I am involved in local politics within the community. I sit as a school governor and enjoy working with local residents organising events, meeting with stakeholders, police, council and other organisations, developing a community hub in our town for all to use.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

A number of concerns raised include hospital waiting lists, anti social behaviour which would include more community policing with positive engagement of the public through consultation, education and our children will be a priority.

What is the best thing about the constituency

It is nice to live in a multi-cultural and diverse society with many various kinds of businesses throughout the constituency that all need continued support to survive. Open spaces and warmth within the community. Community spirit during difficult times.

What is your top priority if elected

To work in partnership with all parties and stakeholders to improve the lives of people in Newport West and Islwyn regardless of voting habits. no should be left behind. Equality and fairness is essential always.

Brandon Ham

Brandon Ham (Image: Submitted)

Plaid Cymru

Please provide a biography of yourself including your age, career history, family and hobbies.

I’m 29 and live in Risca where I grew up. I’m a qualified secondary school teacher, and currently work in further education. I’m also a charity trustee, school governor and community councillor, passionate about providing opportunities for our young people, better mental health support and I’m fighting for fairer funding for our key local services.

Name a policy you want to see become law if elected as an MP

Reform of the Barnett formula is crucial to ensuring that Wales receives a fairer share of public funding, accurately reflecting our specific needs and circumstances. Such a change is essential for creating a more just and balanced allocation of resources, ensuring that Wales can fully thrive and prosper.

What’s the biggest issue facing Wales and what will you do to fix it?

Wales faces huge economic disparity and underinvestment. To address this, I will advocate for increased funding and support for Welsh infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Our communities have suffered from years of underfunding, which has hindered growth and opportunity. By securing more resources, we can invest in essential public services, improve our transport and digital infrastructure, and ensure that our schools and hospitals are adequately supported.

Additionally, I will push for greater devolution of powers to Wales.

Who has been the best British Prime Minister and why?

Clement Attlee. His government established the NHS and implemented extensive social reforms that laid the foundation for modern welfare state, significantly improving the lives of millions across the UK, including in Wales. His legacy of social justice and public welfare continues to inspire.

Dr Mike Hamilton

Dr Mike Hamilton (Image: Submitted)

Welsh Liberal Democrats

Your connection to the constituency

I live in Newport.

Tell voters something about you

Ex-Merchant Navy engineer, doctorate in Archaeology, former university lecturer, and former deputy leader of Newport City Council. I would rate the economy, housing and crime as my three major issues.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

The biggest issue is what a draft seat Newport West and Islwyn is 30km and only 3km wide in the middle. Connecting Argoed with Marshfield. The Boundary Commission must have been laughing when they created this monster. The first thing the new MP needs to do is to get the Boundary Commission to redraw the south east Wales seats and come up with something more relevant to local people.

What is the best thing about the constituency

The constituency contains a number of friendly vibrant communities, some of which are now split between two parliamentary constituencies. The scenery is beautiful and some of the views are spectacular.

What is your top priority if elected

The second biggest issue facing the UK today is housing (number one is the economy). It does not matter if it is rural or urban, there is huge hidden homelessness. We need a major campaign of social housing building, plus more affordable homes. Part of the problem is the big housing firms, land banking, holding masses of land but only slowly building.

Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones (Image: Submitted)

Welsh Labour

Your connection to the constituency

I was born and raised in the Gaer and attended Duffryn High School. I worked across the Gwent Valleys as an NHS physiotherapist and live in Allt-yr-yn with my family.

Tell voters something about you

I’m a big believer in people power. I was elected president of the Wales TUC in 2007 and had a replica of the Chartist demands in my Newport West office. I will proudly support Labour’s plans to level up your rights at work and make work pay.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

The cost-of-living crisis. Every day, people on the doors tell me they are struggling with their supermarket shops, energy bills or mortgage payments. The Tories crashed the economy and working people are still paying the price. The next UK Labour Government will restore economic stability and deliver growth.

What is the best thing about the constituency

The people! It’s been an honour to represent Newport West in Parliament over the past five years and I’ve enjoyed meeting new faces in Islwyn. The Labour movement has a deep and inspirational history in Newport West and Islwyn and I’ll do all I can to build on that legacy.

What is your top priority if elected

I’ll serve every community as their local MP. I saw the importance of being of being accessible while volunteering for Paul Flynn. People want and deserve that connection with their MP, which is why I’ll continue to hold regular advice surgeries across the constituency and ensure that I’m accessible online.

Paul Taylor

Paul Taylor (Image: Submitted)

Reform UK

Your connection to the constituency

I was born and grew up in the Sirhowy Valley where I have lived all of my life. I was educated at Pengam Grammar school. My father worked in Oakdale colliery for 42 years.

Tell voters something about you

I care passionately about this nation and have observed with abject dismay it “going down the pan” since the Blair era. In 27 years no government has had the concern and welfare of its citizens at the heart of its policies. They have just successively compounded the collateral damage inflicted.

What is the biggest issue/challenge in the constituency

Winning. I feel that we are in a very dangerous uncharted waters and desperately in need of strong leadership and politicians who put their country first, not their pockets.

What is the best thing about the constituency

Please look up the word Gerrymandering. There is no best thing about this new constituency it is a cobbleup!

What is your top priority if elected

If you like me care about the issues I have addressed then by giving me your vote on the day, you too are showing all these would be politicians that we want a return to quality, old fashioned, decent, rational and stalwart government.

Nick Jones

Welsh Conservative Party

We approached the candidate for a contribution.

Kerry Ann Vosper

Green Party

We approached the candidate for a contribution.

