Rishi Sunak will be hoping to maintain a majority for the Conservative Party in government, whilst Keir Starmer is looking to get Labour into power for the first time in 14 years.

There is a lot at stake for many in the world of UK politics, and many people will want to have their say on who they want to elect.

Some people might also be keen to know when the polls shut so that they can get their vote in on time.

What time do polls close today?





The polls will be open from 7am to 10pm today for those voting in person, with the counting of votes beginning as soon as they close.

BBC News adds that if there is a queue to get into the polling station you can still vote as long as you joined it before 10pm.

Do I need ID to vote?





People will need a valid photo ID to vote in the general election

The 22 forms of acceptable ID to vote in England, Scotland and Wales include:

passports

driving licences

older or disabled person's bus passes

60+ Oyster cards

Meanwhile, there are nine acceptable forms of ID, to vote in Northern Ireland, including:

passports

driving licences

senior travel passes

war disablement passes

Once you are inside the polling station you cannot take selfies as the Electoral Commission says it risks the secrecy of the ballot.

BBC News adds that the punishment for revealing how someone else voted - even accidentally - is a fine of up to £5,000, or six months in prison.

Additionally, political discussion is banned inside polling stations and staff will intervene if they hear any references to candidates or parties.