Born on July 4, 2023, Lestari was the first of her kind to be born at the park.

However, four weeks into her life, a noticeable weakness in her front limbs prompted the park keepers and the veterinary team to start a physiotherapy programme to strengthen her legs.

The programme involved exercises and using walking aids.

Their effort over three weeks paid off as Lestari responded incredibly well to the treatment.

(Image: West Midlands Safari & Leisure Park)

To celebrate the one-year milestone, keepers gave her some of her favourite toys and made a selection of treats for Lestari, including a cake made from frozen goat’s milk, chunks of meat, and some shaped, blood ice blocks.

Chris Hodgkins, head keeper of carnivores, said: “The physio was a success and Lestari has gone from strength to strength since.

“This has created a very special bond with us all and to see her progress and become stronger every day, has been very rewarding.

“Lestari is very active and mischievous - she will always explore any enrichment we provide. Although she seems very independent at times, she still looks for her mum, Dourga, and never wanders far from her side.

(Image: West Midlands Safari & Leisure Park)

“The keepers worked really hard to ensure a very easy introduction with her dad, Nakal, who she has also bonded extremely well with.

“We often see her playing with Nakal and giving him a good run around. It’s amazing to see that our efforts a year ago have paid off and we’re all very proud of the young tiger Lestari has become.”

Sumatran tigers are 'critically endangered' with a high likelihood of extinction in the near future.

There are estimated to be fewer than 400 left in the wild with decreasing numbers.