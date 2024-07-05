The statistics cover the four weeks between May 26 and June 29, 2024, and show a downward trend in customer visits.

Data from WRC-Sensormatic IQ reveals that footfall in Welsh outlets decreased by 4.1 per cent in June, a year-on-year drop, though improved from May's 5.0 per cent decrease.

This figure is worse than the UK year-on-year average decrease of 2.3 per cent.

Footfall in Welsh shopping centres also experienced a decrease in June, with figures down by 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

Cardiff saw a decrease of 5.1 per cent year-on-year in June, an improvement from May's 9.1 per cent decrease.

Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: "Retailers saw a modest uplift in Welsh shopper footfall in June, with an increase on May’s drab figures.

"The figures do remain down compared to 2023, but the upward trajectory when compared to the previous month will give the industry hope of a summer pick up and a sustained improvement across all Welsh shopping destinations.

"It is vital that the everywhere economy, which retail is front and centre of, remains a priority for our elected representatives at both ends of the M4.

"Retailers will be hoping that the end of the General Election will mean the new UK Government can work with the Welsh Government to prioritise economic growth and introduce footfall boosting measures."

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: "June’s footfall saw an improvement in performance compared to last month.

"With the rain finally giving way to drier and sunnier weather, this along with events including the start of the 2024 Euros and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour helped to deliver an ambient boost to shopper traffic.

"However, while edging up compared to May, store visits remain marginally down compared to 2023, suggesting recovery in shopper traffic has yet fully to turn a corner."