The business was started in the summer of 2022 operating out of a van in Monmouth Square and was highly commended in the coffee shop of the year category of this year's Welsh Independent Retail Awards.

Now, an application has been made by Coffi Kitoko for unit eight of The Mall, previously Warrens Bakery and A Cuppa Café.

Applicant Denis O’Malley is seeking a licence for supply of alcohol from 11am to 10.30pm from Monday to Sunday and for live and recorded music between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Coffi Kitoko aim to open in August and posted about the move on Facebook.

“Over the past 16 months, we as a business have grown so fast, that the time has come to go bigger and big is exactly what we are doing,” read the post.

“We really do appreciate all of your continued support, we now ask you to be a little patient with us over the next couple of months while we work out all the kinks.

“We are currently working alongside Cwmbran Centre and Food 4 Growth Torfaen to help Coffi Kitoko reach its full potential. Big shout out to them!

“It’s time to disrupt the chains and put a small independent company in the mix.”

Representations regarding the application must be made before July 18 by emailing licensing@torfaen.gov.uk.